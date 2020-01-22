Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen will join Harlequins following the 2020 Super Rugby season. Photo: Willem Loock/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Sharks and Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen will join English club Harlequins after the end of Super Rugby 2020 on a whopping deal that will see him earn 340 000 pounds (about R6-million) a year. Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee has confirmed that Esterhuizen will be leaving the Sharks. He is the latest big name South African player to be snapped up by an overseas club and from a Sharks perspective.

Esterhuizen will join former teammates from last year in England in the three Du Preez brothers, Akker van der Merwe, Jacques Vermeulen and Philip van der Walt.

The Sharks have already begun a rebuilding phase under Coetzee and new coach Sean Everitt, and Coetzee says the core of the current squad have signed long-term deals with the Durban franchise.

Esterhuizen joined the Sharks out of school in Klerksdorp in 2013 and has played all his rugby in Durban. He had been linked with a move to France and Sale Sharks, but London based Quins have won the fight for his signature.