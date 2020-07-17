Herbst crosses the Jukskei, signs on with the Lions

JOHANNESBURG – Another day, another announcement of a player joining the Lions. Experienced prop Wiehahn Herbst is the latest player to sign on the dotted line at the Joburg franchise. Herbst joining the three-time Super Rugby runners-up follows hot on the heels of the union announcing earlier this week that another prop, Ruan Dreyer, had signed on after an injury-hit spell at Gloucester in England. Also, Jaco Visagie and Burger Odendaal from the Bulls - both former team-mates of Herbst - were announced as new Lions players this week. Former Stormers back, EW Viljoen, was also unveiled as a Lions player in the last few days, and so, too, former Cheetahs wing, Rabz Maxwane.

This follows the return to Ellis Park earlier this year of two other former Lions players, Jaco Kriel and Willem Alberts, who turned out for Gloucester and Stade Francais respectively in the last few years.

Veteran 2007 Rugby World Cup winner, Jannie du Plessis, also joined the Joburg team at the beginning of the year.

The 32-year-old Herbst, who is comfortable on both sides of the front row, previously played for the Sharks between 2009 and 2014, and then featured for the Bulls last year. He also had a successful stint at Ulster in Ireland between 2014 and last year, playing 80 games for that club.

IOL Sport

