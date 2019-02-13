The Bulls' Xander Janse van Rensburg (left) and Nollis Marais ahead of the 2015 Currie Cup opener against the Cheetahs. Photo: X Janse van Rensburg on facebook

JOHANNESBURG – The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) yesterday announced the departure of high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg after he had tendered his resignation. The much-maligned Janse van Rensburg occupied the role since 2012 and often came under fire for his recruitment at the union.

BBCo said Janse van Rensburg would take time to “re-evaluate his career, while spending some quality time with his family, before announcing his next chapter”.

Former Springbok Bakkies Botha was one of his harshest critics, giving a critical appraisal of his performance during a Toks ‘* Tjops show in 2017.

“Who is Xander? He is apparently the guy who does the Bulls’ recruitment. I think if they have to review his performance, he will get the first letter of his name (an X),” Botha said.

Janse van Rensburg said he was grateful for the opportunities BBCo and the Blue Bulls Rugby Union (BBRU) gave him during his tenure.

“Thank you for the help, support and opportunity granted to be a part of such a special brand,” Janse van Rensburg said. “It is impossible to express my gratitude in words, and it is with a grateful heart that I bid farewell to my beloved Bulls family.”

Janse van Rensburg was criticised for his lack of experience in the position, while allowing some Bulls prospects to leave for greener pastures.

“This was not an easy decision to make, I have come to love this brand that is deeply entrenched within me, and I shall forever be a supporter thereof,” Janse van Rensburg said. “I wish the team, the franchise and the stakeholders all the best for a future filled with victories, trophies and celebrations.”

The Bulls effectively have new top management in place with the union electing and employing a new president, chief executive, director of rugby and head coach in the last four months.

The BBRU re-elected Willem Strauss as president in October 2018, while it appointed Pote Human as Super Rugby head coach, Alan Zondag has director of rugby and Alfonso Meyer as BBCo chief executive in November last year.





