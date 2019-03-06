Former Blitzbok Tim Agaba will start for the Bulls against the Sharks this weekend. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – The in-form Bulls, fresh from their 30-12 Ellis Park conquest will be at their Loftus fortress this week to host the Sharks who are licking their wounds after a surprise defeat at the hands of the Stormers last week.

The Bulls have made a few changes for the Sharks clash. Scrumhalf Embrose Papier, after impressing last week, makes way for Ivan van Zyl in what will be the only backline change.