PRETORIA – The in-form Bulls, fresh from their 30-12 Ellis Park conquest will be at their Loftus fortress this week to host the Sharks who are licking their wounds after a surprise defeat at the hands of the Stormers last week.
The Bulls have made a few changes for the Sharks clash. Scrumhalf Embrose Papier, after impressing last week, makes way for Ivan van Zyl in what will be the only backline change.
Among the forwards, Tim Agaba and Jannes Kirsten move into the starting line-up.
Bulls Team:
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (c), 9 Ivan van Zyl 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Jannes Kirsten, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 Hanro Liebenberg, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka
Reserves: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw.
African News Agency (ANA)