Highlanders spring surprise to hand Crusaders first defeat

CHRISTCHURCH – Tries from Otago Highlanders' Billy Harmon, Michael Collins and Connor Garden-Bachop handed the Canterbury Crusaders their first defeat of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season on Friday as the visitors claimed a surprise 33-12 victory in Christchurch.

Mitch Hunt impressed throughout, kicking 18 points as the Highlanders moved off the bottom of the standings and into third place with only their second win so far this season.

The Crusaders, who still lead the standings after five games, went into the match off the back a bye week and failed to click throughout the 80 minutes.

Two successful penalties from Hunt gave the visitors a 6-0 lead inside the first 19 minutes, with Harmon adding a try six minutes later. Pari Pari Parkinson was stopped just short of the try line but scrumhalf Folau Fakatava moved the ball wide for Harmon to drive over.

Hunt continued to rack up the points with a conversion and another penalty as Tony Brown's side took a commanding lead only for the Crusaders to edge their way back into the game in the dying moments of the half.