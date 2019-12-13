Rito Hlungwani has been appointed as the new Stormers forwards coach.

The Stormers have introduced two new faces to their coaching staff for the 2020 Super Rugby season. The Cape franchise announced yesterday that former Western Province lock Rito Hlungwani has been appointed as the new Stormers forwards coach, while Labeeb Levy is now the skills coach and technical analyst.

Hlungwani has been the head coach at Primrose and Villager Rugby Clubs, and an assistant coach for the WP Rugby Challenge team.

Levy - a former loose forward and rugby educator - has coached at virtually all levels at Province, including the women’s and men’s senior teams.

Levy has been a stalwart of the South African touch rugby set-up, so his skills knowledge will come in handy in helping the Stormers unlock defences.