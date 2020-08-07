Hodge stars as Rebels overcome Brumbies in Super Rugby Australia

SYDNEY – Fullback Reece Hodge scored the first of his two tries in the third minute to lead the Melbourne Rebels to a 30-12 win over the ACT Brumbies in a Super Rugby Australia match on Friday.

It was the first defeat of the revamped season for the Brumbies after the original competition was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rebels led 27-7 at halftime after Hodge's second try of the night.

Rebels captain Matt Toomua said his team kept it simple in the rainy, tough conditions.

“We were a little bit scrappy in the second half but it didn’t matter because our lineout was good, our pressure off the line was good, our shots were good ..." Toomua said. “It’s a simple game when you win the contact.”