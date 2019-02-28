JOHANNESBURG – Hooker Malcolm Marx will take over the captaincy of the Emirates Lions on Saturday when they host the Vodacom Bulls in Vodacom Super Rugby at Emirates Airline Park.
The Springbok No 2 shares the try-scoring record in Vodacom Super Rugby for the Lions at 27, with speedsters Courtnall Skosan and Lionel Mapoe.
The team for this weekend shows three changes in the starting line-up and one positional. Rhyno Herbst is in for Marvin Orie (slight groin niggle) and Aphiwe Dyantyi comes in for Courtnall Skosan (rotational). No * Hacjivah Dayimani replaces Warren Whiteley (injured) and winger Ruan Combrinck moves from No 11 to No 14.
The Lions team is:
15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Marnus Schoeman, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (c), 1 Dylan Smith
Replacements: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Franco Naude, 23 Courtnall Skosan
African News Agency (ANA)