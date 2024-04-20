Hoskins Sotutu crossed for two tries as the Auckland Blues ran away resounding 46-7 Super Rugby winners over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday. A match between the teams ranked second and third in the standings turned into a rout as the home side scored seven tries to one in wet conditions at Eden Park.

It was a fifth straight win for the second-placed Blues, who climbed to five points behind the Wellington Hurricanes, the only team to beat them this season. The result halted a five-match winning streak for the Brumbies, who are third after slumping to the third-biggest loss in their history and the biggest in 13 years. With the powerful Blues forward pack in control, Sotutu was prominent with the ball in hand and scored at the start and finish of the first half to put his team 24-0 ahead at the interval.

It took the dynamic back-rower to a competition-leading eight tries for the season. Sotutu, who failed to add to his 14 Test caps in 2023, is playing with form that could warrant a recall to the All Blacks this year. "I've improved just everywhere I guess," the 25-year-old said.

"I don't want to take a backwards step — like I've been saying all season, every game I want to get better." Impressive winger Caleb Clarke scored the Blues's other first-half try while forwards Dalton Papali'i, Ricky Riccitelli and Kurt Eklund crossed in the second spell, along with scrum-half Taufa Funaki.