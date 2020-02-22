1. Kick but smartly
It’s no use having Morné Steyn’s gun boot at your disposal if it’s only purpose in general play is to give opponents a chance to counter-attack.
And the Blues, like all New Zealand teams, can hurt you on the counter-attack. If winger Mark Telea or outside centre Joe Marchant get half a gallop with space in front of them, Loftus will be as silent as a morgue. The Blues are tied fifth for the most clean breaks in the competition (32) and Telea has had a good taste of the try line already this season, after scoring a hat-trick against the Waratahs in Newcastle in round two. Telea has Sivu Reece attributes: quick, likes to do work on the inside and not shy to take defenders on. But he’s largely untested under the high ball. A good high kick, pinged with Steyn’s innate accuracy, could bring Bulls wingers Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman into play. These two are fierce high ball competitors. Assuming the former has worked on his sweaty palms, he should have the wood on Telea or fullback Stephen Perofeta.