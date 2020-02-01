How the Stormers and the Lions can make a Super start









Siya Kolisi and his Stormers team-mates take part in a training session at Newlands Rugby Stadium in Cape Town on 30 Thursday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – It's Super Rugby season again, and today we take a look at what the Stormers and the Lions need to do to make a solid start in this year's competitions. Shut out the noise Ask anyone who’s been to Argentina to play rugby what it is like and they’ll tell you it’s not the best place on Earth to take on the home team. The fans are aggressive and intimidating and they, with their team, make life very difficult for a visitor. The Jaguares have a good record at home, with only the Lions of the South African teams winning there last season. However, it was the Lions’ first win in BA; they lost on the three other occasions they visited. And, let’s also not forget, the Jaguares will be pumped up after playing in the final last year. Stop the Jaguares’ momentum The Lions’ hosts are very much like the French; if they get on top and they get in the mood, they’re very hard to stop. But, if they go behind early on and are a little out-of-sorts, you can punish them. Well, the Lions must definitely not go behind early on and think playing catch-up rugby will be good enough - it won’t. The Lions have to start fast and put all the pressure on their hosts, force them into errors and take every chance. Defensively, the Lions must stand tall and give their hosts nothing.

Dominate up-front

It’s fairly obvious, but the Lions need to win the battle in the forwards; that is, at scrum-time, in the line-outs and in the collisions and breakdowns. New tighthead Jannie du Plessis has a huge role to play in the scrums, but so, too, do young hooker Pieter Jansen and his locks, Marvin Orie and Ruben Schoeman, have big parts to play; they need to click on every throw. The new-look loose-trio, with two rookies in the mix, also have to deliver first-up, while, with six forwards on the bench, the Lions need to go for the full 80.

Seniors must stand up

The Lions have lost a number of big name players in the last year, among them Malcolm Marx, Kwagga Smith, Warren Whiteley, Harold Vorster, Lionel Mapoe and Ruan Combrinck, while Ross Cronjé is injured and Andries Coetzee isn’t ready to play. It leaves the visitors thin in hardened campaigners so the onus will be on the likes of the well-travelled Jannie du Plessis, Dylan Smith, Marvin Orie, Marnus Schoeman, Elton Jantjies and Courtnal Skosan to show the way. They must lead the youngsters and set the tone for the performance.

Don’t play with fear

One thing that has always worked for the Lions is their willingness to run at the opposition, from all parts of the field and no matter the situation. While playing smart, intelligent rugby, based on good territory, is always the way to go, the Lions mustn’t creep into their shells and not have a proper crack at the Jaguares. The Lions have some quality ball-players in their side, like Tyrone Green, and they need to get them into the game. They must ask questions of the Jaguares at every opportunity and never become predictable.

