After keeping their first two opponents scoreless at Newlands, the Stormers can confidently be considered the favourites going into their match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).
Keeping the Hurricanes and the Bulls' scoresheets blank is no small feat, it's seriously impressive. But the one thing that favours the Lions, however, is recent history. The last time the Stormers celebrated in Johannesburg was back in 2015, with the Lions winning the last three encounters between them.
Here are three factors that can help John Dobson's team break that drought.
That scrum
The Stormers may have been dealt a few really hard injury blows, but they're still packing up front. They were challenged at the scrum by the Bulls in their 13-0 victory, it's the Bulls, after all, but the Lions, on the other hand, will rather want to forget their shoving battles against the Reds. Honestly, I still don't understand how that happened. Anyway, this is an area the Stormers should own this weekend. I don't see how they can't. And on an overall set-piece front, adding a few of those driving mauls and keeping their lineout stats clean would also help. A lot.