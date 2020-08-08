Hurricanes beat Chiefs to keep title hopes alive

WELLINGTON - Peter Umaga-Jensen scored two first half tries as the Hurricanes beat the Chiefs 31-18 in the penultimate weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa on Saturday and consigned the visitors to a ninth successive loss.

The Hurricanes kept alive their slim chances of winning the title with the bonus-point victory and moved to 21 competition points, three behind the table-topping Canterbury Crusaders, who play the Otago Highlanders on Sunday.

The Chiefs, who lost all eight of their games in the domestic competition, will now temporarily bid farewell to coach Warren Gatland, who takes a year's absence so he can concentrate on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa next year.

Chiefs captain Sam Cane also sent a major scare through the All Blacks coaching setup, with Ian Foster and his assistant John Plumtree in the stands, when he slumped to the ground after attempting a tackle on Jordie Barrett.

Cane, who Foster has already named as his All Blacks captain, broke his neck in a test match against South Africa two years ago but after being checked by medical staff he was able to walk off the field unaided.