All Blacks scrum-half TJ Perenara claimed a record 63rd Super Rugby try as the Hurricanes sealed a 41-12 home win over the Waratahs to remain top of the table Friday. Perenara touched down with the last of the hosts' seven tries at Sky Stadium, pulling clear of previous record-holder Julian Savea as the competition's all-time top try scorer.

Savea, now with Moana Pasifika, is a former Hurricanes player and Perenara planned to get in touch with his ex-teammate. "It'll be something cheeky. Not too many words, because I know if I say too much to him, he is on 62 and will go out and score two tries," joked Perenara.

TJ’s just keeping it humble! 😂#SuperRugbyPacific #HURvWAR pic.twitter.com/F526Ia5mKq — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 3, 2024 Savea has his chance to score more tries on Saturday when Moana meet Otago Highlanders in Nuku'alofa in the first Super Rugby match hosted by Tonga. The Hurricanes stormed back to winning ways after their eight-match unbeaten streak was snapped by the ACT Brumbies last week, dominating despite a plethora of injuries among the forwards.

"Bouncing back from last week was the most pleasing," said stand-in captain Billy Proctor, who was also was critical of some aspects of their game. "At times we were a little bit sloppy, with a few knock-ons. It could have been a different scoreline if we had been smarter." Proctor crossed for the opening try after some slick hands with four minutes gone.

The MOMENT @Hurricanesrugby! #SuperRugbyPacific #HURvWAR pic.twitter.com/fyQSpxySDF — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) May 3, 2024 Fly-half Brett Cameron also touched down as the Hurricanes battered the Waratahs line before wing Josh Moorby added a third and No.8 Brayden Lose a fourth as they exploited holes in the defence to lead 26-0 at the break.

Replacement winger Salesi Rayasi came on in the second half and bagged two tries, either side of the Waratahs' first five-pointer from Vuate Karawalevu, who burst through several defenders. Lock Hugh Sinclair then punched through a hole to score the visitors' second as the Waratahs trimmed the gap to 36-12. Perenara, who has played 80 Tests for New Zealand, claimed the record late by reaching over the line to touch down from a ruck.

In Melbourne, the Auckland Blues kept the pressure on by beating the Rebels 38-11 to stay second on the ladder, one point behind the Hurricanes.

Winger Mark Tele'a capitalised on a loose ball to race 50 metres for their first try before Ryan Louwrens charged over from a lineout steal to keep the home side in touch. PJ Sheck dived over for a try on his debut to send the Blues to the break with a 12-11 lead and two more tries within 10 second-half minutes from Tele'a and Patrick Tuipulotu took the game away from the hosts. Lock Sam Darry rubbed salt in the Rebels' wounds with two more late tries as the home side tired.