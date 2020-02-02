CAPE TOWN – The injury blows the Stormers took against the Hurricanes on Saturday were about the only bad things about their Super Rugby-opening performance.
They were superb, and while this competition isn’t won in the first round, Stormers fans have more than enough reason to be optimistic about what's to come.
John Dobson’s side’s 27-0 victory on Saturday afternoon was built on an outstanding effort from their Springbok-wealthy forward pack. Their scrum and maul were massive, and their breakdown work was big.
The Stormers controlled the tempo of the game, they gave the Hurricanes – whose own suffering was made worse by their error rate and ill-discipline – no chance.
The halfback duo of Damian Willemse and Herschel Jantjies, as a pair, also produced a performance that showed just why they are so highly rated. And while the Stormers should be given credit for how they remained in control of the game even after losing some of their key men, it was a top performance that came at a high price.