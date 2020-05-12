It’s not just the skill set that makes Dan so special
One of those things is of course the resumption of rugby, and while it most likely won’t be the same, any rugby is better than no rugby that’s for sure. And if there is one player in particular you can look forward to seeing, it’s Stormers centre Dan du Plessis.
Until now, the son of former Springbok centre and flyhalf Michael du Plessis hasn’t been able to fully put that ridiculously efficient skillset on display, at least not as often as something that good should be showcased, and that’s been by no fault of his own.
The former Junior Bok and SA Schools player has frequented the injury road way more regularly than any athlete would like to, and until now it’s prevented him from becoming the Stormers centrepiece he certainly has all the ability and talent to be.
He’s spent more time off the field of play than he has on it since making his Stormers debut back in 2015. So, seeing as he just returned to fitness before this year’s Super Rugby competition was suspended, his comeback deserves to be labelled as one of the key points on the domestic scene in 2020.
Earlier this year, Dobson said that Du Plessis - an inside centre who has also had to feature at No 13 - “has Bok written all over him”.
If you’ve ever seen the cousin of Stormers flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis go, you’d understand that Dobson’s utterances about Dan’s future don’t belong on a laminated sticky note attached to a coin you toss into a wishing well. No. In fact, with enough injury-free game time, it’s pretty hard to imagine the midfielder’s career not going the international route.
It’s not just the skillset that makes him special. It’s not just that passing game. It’s not just the fact that he can be deceptively physical. It’s the way he combines all of that into a package of classy efficiency that just adds to his calibre as a player.
No rugby fan needs a reason to look forward to the season resuming. But if you’re looking for another one, you can move seeing Dan du Plessis doing his thing centre stage right to the top of that list.
@WynonaLouw
Cape Times