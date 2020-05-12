It’s not just the skill set that makes Dan so special

Whether it’s jogging, walks, club-hopping or just being able to get in your car and take a drive without having to think up an excuse so good it would pass as a valid closing argument in court, there are a lot of things to look forward to once the national lockdown is lifted.

One of those things is of course the resumption of rugby, and while it most likely won’t be the same, any rugby is better than no rugby that’s for sure. And if there is one player in particular you can look forward to seeing, it’s Stormers centre Dan du Plessis.

Until now, the son of former Springbok centre and flyhalf Michael du Plessis hasn’t been able to fully put that ridiculously efficient skillset on display, at least not as often as something that good should be showcased, and that’s been by no fault of his own.

The former Junior Bok and SA Schools player has frequented the injury road way more regularly than any athlete would like to, and until now it’s prevented him from becoming the Stormers centrepiece he certainly has all the ability and talent to be.

He’s spent more time off the field of play than he has on it since making his Stormers debut back in 2015. So, seeing as he just returned to fitness before this year’s Super Rugby competition was suspended, his comeback deserves to be labelled as one of the key points on the domestic scene in 2020.