Ivan van Rooyen has been named as the new coach of the Lions. Photo: Jeremy Ward/www.photosport.nz

The Lions have named Ivan van Rooyen as their new head coach for next year’s Super Rugby competition. Van Rooyen takes over from Swys de Bruin who parted ways with the Lions a few weeks ago. The former conditioning coach has limited experience in the coaching ranks, but did lead the Lions’ Currie Cup side in 2018 and this season, when they qualified for the final.

“Ivan is someone who can build on the successes of past years. He has proven his worth at the Lions,” said CEO Rudolf Straeuli.

The Lions said Van Rooyen would be supported by the appointment of the correct management team and consultants.

Altmann Allers, the chairman and owner of the Lions Rugby Company, said Van Rooyen positioned himself as the best candidate for the job. “In Ivan we have an outstanding coach that covers all areas. His extensive knowledge of the Lions culture coupled with his scientific background is paramount in crucial decision-making factors.”