Jaco Kriel 'cleared and ready to rumble' when rugby in SA resumes

JOHANNESBURG - With no starting date in place for the resumption of rugby in this country, Lions flank Jaco Kriel has admitted to feeling frustrated and uncertain about the future. The 30-year-old, who re-joined the Lions at the beginning of the year from Gloucester in England, has also spoken out about feelings of demotivation in this time of Covid-19, which among other things forced all rugby to be suspended in March. Kriel, who had just returned to Joburg from England where he had been playing for the last two years, was days away from returning to the Lions team after undergoing ankle surgery last December when Covid-19 hit the world. But, while New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams have been playing for three weeks already, and Australia’s Super Rugby teams get going this weekend, there is still no set date for when South Africa’s four Super Rugby teams and two Pro14 sides will play again. “Mentally it’s been really tough; not knowing what one is working for or having a definite date for getting back onto the pitch,” said Kriel. “Training on your own and staying motivated every day is not always easy.”

The former Lions captain, who featured in all three of his team’s Super Rugby finals in 2016, 2017 and 2018, added it was important to stay patient in times like these.

“Of course, it’s been frustrating, but it’s been the same for the whole world; everyone and everything is affected by this. We must all be patient, no matter the situation. As the saying goes ‘control the controllables’ as this is definitely something beyond our control.

“I have learned that as we go through our daily challenges and the fact we don’t know what tomorrow holds for us, we mustn’t let the past or the future steal our happiness today.”





Raise your hand if you can't wait to see @jacok6 back on the Park ✋✋✋✋✋✋#LionsPride #TryTuesday pic.twitter.com/CrpRtRBOLb — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) May 26, 2020





Kriel, who’s played 11 times for the Springboks, though said he had done a lot of “self-reflection” over the last few months, and even went so far as to say the enforced Covid-19 break from rugby had, in a sense, been good.

“We must try to not get too frustrated, even though I know it’s easier said than done, and we must keep our loved ones close to us.

“I am thankful and blessed and fortunate to still be employed in this time, even with a paycut and all.

“Furthermore, in times like these one’s love for the game really comes back in a way that you can’t even imagine. It really is a case of ‘You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’ so in that way the Covid-19 break was good, and I mean for everyone, including the supporters; to get the hunger for the game back.”

Kriel and his Lions team-mates have been following home-based training programmes for the better part of three months now and while the openside flanker is again fully fit and over his ankle troubles, he’s far from ready to play.

“I’m feeling good again, physically, but haven’t been able to do any rugby-related training, and that is what I need for my ankle (to be tested) and for my confidence to return. Medically though, I am cleared and ready to rumble.”

For now and until South Africa’s top teams return to action, Kriel and his team-mates, and all South African rugby lovers, will have to be content with watching what’s going down in New Zealand and Australia in the coming weeks.



