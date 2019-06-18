Referee Jaco Peyper will be man in the middle this weekend. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Jaco Peyper is the only South African match official named for Super Rugby quarterfinal duty this weekend. He will be the referee for the Crusaders versus Highlanders match at the Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

The two SA sides Bulls and Sharks will have Australian and New Zealand refs working their quarterfinal matches on Saturday.

After 18 rounds and 120 matches of the regular season, the quarterfinalists for the 2019 Super Rugby tournament have been confirmed by SANZAAR in accordance with the tournament rules. The configuration of the quarterfinals was only determined after the very last match of the season.

The quarterfinals kick-off on Friday evening in Christchurch when the Crusaders [1], the defending Champions, host the Highlanders from Dunedin [8]. This all New Zealand clash at the newly renamed Orangetheory Stadium will be refereed by Peyper.

The same evening in Buenos Aires the in-form Jaguares [2], who are on a five-match winning streak, will host the Chiefs [7] in QF3 who won their last three matches of the season to qualify for the Finals. The referee will be Australian Glen Jackson.

Saturday sees the Hurricanes, who won the right to host the match as the best non-conference winner, host the Bulls from Pretoria who qualified after winning the last match of the regular season when they beat the Lions. The referee will be Australian Nic Berry.

The last quarterfinal will take place in Canberra where Australian Conference winner, the Brumbies, on a six-match winning streak, take on the Sharks from Durban, who like the Bulls won their last pool match to clinch a spot in the Finals.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The match officials are:

Friday:

QF1: Crusaders v Highlanders, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Referee: Jaco Peyper

AR1: Paul Williams

AR2: Brendon Pickerill

TMO: Ben Skeen

QF3: Jaguares v Chiefs, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires

Referee: Glen Jackson

AR1: Nick Briant

AR2: Federico Anselmi

TMO: Santiago Borsani



Saturday:

QF2: Hurricanes v Bulls, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Referee: Nic Berry

AR1: Ben O'Keeffe

AR2: Brendon Pickerill

TMO: Glenn Newman



QF4: Brumbies v Sharks, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Referee: Mike Fraser

AR1: Angus Gardner

AR2: Graham Cooper

TMO: James Leckie

African News Agency (ANA)