Jacques Vermeulen (centre) will replace the injured Philip van der Walt (left) in the Sharks team that will take on the Hurricanes. Photo: Joel Carrett/EPA

DURBAN – The Sharks will enjoy a huge measure of continuity in team selection and will look to combine that with the momentum of a good win last week against the Hurricanes in Durban on Saturday. Sharks coach Robert du Preez has made just one change to last week’s side that defeated the Lions, with Philip van der Walt out with a shoulder niggle and Jacques Vermeulen starting in his place on the flank.

Every game takes on must-win status, both for final log positions, but also within the South African Conference, given the congestion of the five sides.

Centre Lukhanyo Am fulfils an important role in the midfield, with his uncompromising defence and exciting attacking, and will be hoping that last week’s team effort continues.

“It was an important win (against the Lions) for us, all local derbies are tough and we’ll take a win any day,” the Springbok midfielder said.

“We didn’t have as much possession as we would have liked but I think defence won us that game.”

It’s the Sharks’ last home game and an opportunity to end off on a high.

After 15 rounds of thrilling Vodacom @SuperRugby, here are the head-head player stats between Lukhanyo Am and Matt Proctor. 🏉#OurSharksForever 🦈 pic.twitter.com/OSmt8Dxgdg — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) May 30, 2019

Sharks Team

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola.

Bench: 16 Craig Burden/Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk.

African News Agency (ANA)