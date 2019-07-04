Juan Manuel Leguizamon in action for the Jaguares against the Sharks. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

WELLINGTON – Jaguares coach Gonzalo Quesada has made three changes to his starting lineup and brought experienced Pumas warhorse Juan Manuel Leguizamon onto the bench for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Canterbury Crusaders. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro will start at prop instead of Mayco Vivas and Marcos Kremer returns at openside flanker in place of Tomas Lezana as the back row reverts to the line-up from the quarter-final win over the Waikato Chiefs.

In the backs, Ramiro Moyano returns to the starting line-up on the left wing with Matias Moroni switching to the right and Sebastian Cancelliere, who started the semi-final against the ACT Brumbies, relegated to the bench.

Leguizamon, the 36-year-old flanker who has started only four matches this season, takes up his place on the bench in place of Francisco Gorrissen with a huge battle against the All Blacks-laden Crusaders pack expected.

The Jaguares have made the final in only their fourth season in the competition but will be heavy underdogs against the nine-time champions, who have never lost a home playoff and are unbeaten in more than three years in Christchurch.

Jeronimo de la Fuente will lead the Jaguares in the Super Rugby Final this weekend. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Jaguares team is:

15-Emiliano Boffelli, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), 11-Ramiro Moyano, 10-Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Javier Ortega Desio, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Santiago Medrano, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Felipe Ezcurra, 22-Domingo Miotti, 23-Sebastian Cancelliere

Reuters



