Santiago Carreras celebrates scoring a try for the Jaguares against the Sharks. Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA

The Jaguares ran in five tries to thrash the Sharks 34-7 in Buenos Aires on Saturday night to clinch the South African Super Rugby conference in style. The Sharks were in for a long night from early on in the game, as Sebastian Cancelliere scored the first of his two tries after just three minutes.

Classy fullback Emiliano Boffelli ran in a second, and despite the Argentinians missing a few shots at goal, they still led 12-0 at halftime.

But things got even worse for the under-fire Durbanites in the second half, as Cancelliere and Boffelli added further tries, while Santiago Carreras also got on to the scoreboard.

The Sharks grabbed a consolation through centre André Esterhuizen, but it was a night to forget for the visitors.

Robert du Preez’s team are now in danger of missing out on the playoffs. They have to travel back to South Africa to take on the Stormers at Newlands next Saturday (3.05pm kickoff), and that match is shaping up to be a knock-out game.

FULL TIME:



A physical Jaguares side proved too much for the @cellc Sharks to handle in Buenos Aires as they secured their dominance of the South African Vodacom Super Rugby conference. #JAGvSHA #OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/BYsyftLu4C — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) June 8, 2019

While the Jaguares are sitting pretty on 46 points, the rest of the SA conference sees the Bulls are on 36, the Lions 35, the Stormers 34 and the Sharks 33.

Of those teams, only the Sharks are outside the wildcard spots on the overall log in ninth position, ahead of next week’s final round of SA fixtures.

The Stormers will host the Sharks, while the Bulls face the Lions at Loftus Versfeld.

The Jaguares will end their round-robin phase against the Sunwolves on Friday night in Buenos Aires (12.10am Saturday morning SA time).

Jaguares v Sharks | Super Rugby 2019 Rd 17 Highlights

A scintillating @JaguaresARG performance saw them clinch top spot in the South African Conference for the first time, beating @TheSharksZA 34-7 in Buenos Aires.#SuperRugby #JAGvSHA pic.twitter.com/YY1MzLuMYP — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) June 8, 2019

Points-Scorers

Jaguares 34 – Tries: Sebastian Cancelliere (2), Emiliano Boffelli (2), Santiago Carreras. Conversions: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla (3). Penalty: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla (1).

Sharks 7 – Try: André Esterhuizen. Conversion: Curwin Bosch (1).

