Jaguares too strong for Lions in Buenos Aires









FILE - Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – The Lions suffered a Super Rugby competition-opening defeat to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, going down 38-8 early on Sunday morning (SA time). Last year’s competition runners-up, the Jagaures ran in five tries to the sole five-pointer by the visitors, who are now coached by Ivan van Rooyen. The Lions were very much in the contest at half-time, trailing 10-8, but were blown away in a stunning second half showing by the home team. New Lions scrumhalf Andre Warner scored a good long-ranger try for his team in the first half, benefitting from a good run by No 8 Len Massyn, but that was the only highlight for the Joburg team. Jaguares centre Matias Moroni ran a perfect angle just after the break to slice through Lions defence and score a wonderful try and set his team on their path to victory.

Moroni pounced again soon after, stepping his way past some lame Lions tackling to get his second – the try coming after the visitors had lost a lineout moments earlier.

The Lions were slipping plenty of tackles at this stage and it came as no surprise when Javier Ortega Desio went in after some good handling by his team-mates and to rub salt into the Lions’ wounds, veteran hooker Agustin Creevy got his team’s fifth try at the death from a maul drive.

Credit must go to the Jaguares, who were rocked early in the contest when flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla was forced off with an injury, to be replaced by Domingo Miotti, who delivered a polished performance, including scoring his team's first try, from the bench, while they also played with 14 men at one stage - Marcos Kremer being told to spend 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle.

The Lions return to Joburg with their tails between their legs and plenty of work to do before they face the Reds this Saturday, in round two.

Scorers

Jaguares

Tries: Miotti, Moroni (2), Desio, Creevy; Conversions: Miotti; Penalty: Miotti

Lions

Tries: Warner; Penalty: Jantjies

IOL Sport