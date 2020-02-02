JOHANNESBURG – The Lions suffered a Super Rugby competition-opening defeat to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, going down 38-8 early on Sunday morning (SA time).
Last year’s competition runners-up, the Jagaures ran in five tries to the sole five-pointer by the visitors, who are now coached by Ivan van Rooyen.
The Lions were very much in the contest at half-time, trailing 10-8, but were blown away in a stunning second half showing by the home team.
New Lions scrumhalf Andre Warner scored a good long-ranger try for his team in the first half, benefitting from a good run by No 8 Len Massyn, but that was the only highlight for the Joburg team.
Jaguares centre Matias Moroni ran a perfect angle just after the break to slice through Lions defence and score a wonderful try and set his team on their path to victory.