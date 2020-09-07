Jake White beefs up Bulls’ lock stocks with meaty Jason Jenkins

DURBAN - Bulls coach Jake White has beefed up his second row stocks for the resumption of domestic rugby in South Africa by securing the services of former Bull Jason Jenkins from Japanese Top League outfit, Toyota Verblitz.

Jenkins has returned to Loftus Versfeld on short-term loan and will be available for the impending South African domestic competition, which is expected to start on October 10.

The 24-year-old Jenkins began his career at the Bulls in 2013 and represented the franchise from U19 level and all the way up to Super Rugby.

He represented the Junior Springboks and South Africa A before earning his solitary Springbok cap against Wales in Washington DC in June, 2018.

The beefy Jenkins adds muscle to the lock stocks at Loftus — he weighs 122kg and is 2.01m tall. Jenkins is mobile for a big fellow and is not short of skill, making him a valuable acquisition for White.