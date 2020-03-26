Jake White's credentials speak for themselves, says Bulls CEO

PRETORIA – Former Springbok World Cup-winning coach Jake White was confirmed as the new Bulls director of rugby yesterday, taking over from Alan Zondagh, who vacated the post in February.

White joins the Pretoria-based organisation from Japan Top League club Toyota Verblitz and will assume the position with immediate effect until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Reports linking White to the former three-time Super Rugby champions had been circulating for weeks before the Bulls made the announcement. The role becomes White’s second South African franchise top job - after holding the same position at the Sharks in 2014.

The shareholders, Remgro, Patrice Motsepe and the BBRU [Blue Bulls Rugby Union], together with the staff, have an amazing ambition to not only take the Bulls back to number one, but also re-invent and re-mould the face of rugby in this country.”

It is understood that White will not be hands on with coaching but will drive the overall direction of the franchise and union, while current head coach Pote Human will continue the role he’s held since last year.