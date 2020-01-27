Former Springbok tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis has been included in the Lions squad for their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Springbok tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis has been included in the Lions squad for their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who joined the Lions at the end of last year, was on Sunday reported to be in demand with his former French club, Montpellier, who have suffered a spate of injuries. Du Plessis though will travel to South America when the Lions leave on Tuesday.

A number of key Lions players though who won’t make the trip include scrumhalf Ross Cronje (Injured), fullback Andries Coetzee (just back from Japan) and veteran loose-forward Willem Alberts, who was set to join the Lions ahead of the new season, but has yet to be officially unveiled as a Lions player from Stade Francais.

While flyhalf Elton Jantjies is the favourite to take over the full-time captaincy of the team now that Warren Whiteley is no longer playing, there has been no mention of a new leader by the team.

Tour squad:

Backs: Tiaan Swanepoel, Courtnall Skosan, Tyrone Green, Shaun Reynolds, Manny Rass, Dan Kriel, Duncan Matthews, Elton Jantjies, Andre Warner, Morne van den Berg

Forwards: Ruan Vermaak, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman, Len Massyn, Hacjivah Dayimani, Marvin Orie, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Jannie du Plessis, Carlu Sadie, Sti Sithole, Frans van Wyk, Dylan Smith, Jan-Henning Campher, Pieter Jansen

