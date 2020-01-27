Former Springbok tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis has been included in the Lions squad for their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Springbok tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis has been included in the Lions squad for their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday. The 37-year-old, who joined the Lions at the end of last year, was on Sunday reported to be in demand with his former French club, Montpellier, who have suffered a spate of injuries. Du Plessis though will travel to South America when the Lions leave on Tuesday.

A number of key Lions players though who won’t make the trip include scrumhalf Ross Cronje (Injured), fullback Andries Coetzee (just back from Japan) and veteran loose-forward Willem Alberts, who was set to join the Lions ahead of the new season, but has yet to be officially unveiled as a Lions player from Stade Francais.

While flyhalf Elton Jantjies is the favourite to take over the full-time captaincy of the team now that Warren Whiteley is no longer playing, there has been no mention of a new leader by the team.

Tour squad: