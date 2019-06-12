Herschel Jantjies of the Stormers receives treatment for the shoulder injury he picked up during the match against the Sunwolves at Newlands. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN - While Robbie Fleck yesterday said that scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is a big part of their plans, the Stormers coach chose to focus on the positives as they prepare to host the Sharks in their decisive Newlands clash on Saturday. Fleck confirmed that Jantjies has been ruled out of the coastal derby with a shoulder injury after he was forced off in the first half of their 31-18 win over the Sunwolves last weekend.

The 23-year-old went for scans and Fleck said he wouldn’t be on the sidelines for an extended period.

“It looks like there is a bit of bone bruising and a muscle tear, so at this stage he is not good for selection. The good news is that it is not a long-term injury. He has gone to see another specialist today so we are waiting for those scans to come back. Hopefully, he will be back next week."

If the injury-hit Stormers beat the Sharks, they will be hoping that Jantjies is available for the play-offs.

“Herschel is a big part of our plans at the moment," said Fleck. "In saying that, Jano (Vermaak) did very well on the weekend. It is good to have his experience back in the squad. Herschel is going to be missed and he definitely brings a tempo to our game.”

Jantjies has been huge for the Stormers this season, and Vermaak, who replaced him after he left the field before half-time last weekend, also looked good when he came on.

Fleck also added that Springbok centre Damian de Allende would be available for the crunch match against the Sharks after being rested against the Sunwolves.

But in other other news of the negative kind, Pieter-Steph du Toit is in a race against time to be fit for the Rugby Championship.

While he was initially ruled out for the remainder of the Super Rugby season, Fleck last week said there was a chance he could be back for the play-offs, and that they could also be boosted by the return of JD Schickerling. But Du Toit will be out for another four to six weeks.



Cape Times

