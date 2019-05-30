Malcolm Marx will lead the Lions against the Stormers on Saturday. Photo: Chris Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Lions will take on the Stormers in a round 16 Super Rugby match at Ellis Park on Saturday with rookie Shaun Reynolds at flyhalf. He’s come into the side at No 10 in place of the seasoned Elton Jantjies, who has been axed following a breach of team protocol.

And, the Lions will also end their campaign without Warren Whiteley, who won’t play Super Rugby again this season.

It is understood Jantjies got himself into trouble following last weekend’s defeat to the Sharks in Durban.

Whiteley had a scope done on his knee on Wednesday to determine the next step to get him fixed before the World Cup, starting in September.

Whiteley has only played four matches this season – against the Jaguares, Stormers, Chiefs and Waratahs.

Lions boss Swys de Bruin didn’t want to say too much about the Jantjies matter, opting to speak about the opportunity in front of Reynolds when he named his team for the Stormers match on Thursday.

“It’s a team protocol matter, it’s a private matter, it’s a thing that happened in the team, and we carry on,” said De Bruin.

“It’s a nice opportunity now for Shaun to show what he can do.”

Meanwhile, the Lions have got back captain Malcolm Marx this week following his enforced rest last weekend, while prop Carlu Sadie and flank Vincent Tshituka also return to the starting team.

Ross Cronjé is also available again after he missed out against the Sharks.

Lions Team

Andries Coetzee, Courtnall Skosan, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Shaun Reynolds, Ross Cronjé, Kwagga Smith, Vincent Tshituka, Cyle Brink, Marvin Orie, Stephan Lewies, Carlu Sadie, Malcolm Marx (captain), Dylan Smith.

Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Sti Sithole, Johannes Jonker, Reinhard Nothnagel, Marnus Schoeman, Hacjivah Dayimani, Nic Groom, Tyrone Green.

#LIOvSTO | @M_marxi2 returns to captain the @emirates Lions when they host the DHL Stormers at Emirates Airline Park on Sat. #LionsPride pic.twitter.com/PShnqqqa3j — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) May 30, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook