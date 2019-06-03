Elton Jantjies was back on the park and training with the Lions on Monday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies is back in the selection mix for this weekend’s Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes at Ellis Park. Jantjies missed last weekend’s 41-22 round 16 win against the Stormers after being axed from the side following a breach of team protocol.

The Springbok No 10 started every game for the Lions this season until last weekend, when rookie flyhalf Shaun Reynolds slotted in to full Jantjies’ boots. The franchise’s number two flyhalf and the back-up to Jantjies in the earlier rounds, Gianni Lombard, has been sidelined with a knee problem. He’ll only play again next season.

A spokesperson of the Lions confirmed on Monday morning that the Jantjies matter had been dealt with and that the player was training with his team-mates.

“He is available to play this weekend,” said Annemie Bester, the team’s media manager.

Despite the absence of Jantjies, the Lions produced a quality performance, which included their scoring six tries, to down the men from the Cape on Saturday. The log points earned took the Lions to second in the SA Conference and keeps alive their chances of playing in the knockout rounds in three weeks’ time.

The Lions’ final round-robin match, after this weekend’s clash with the Hurricanes (kick-off 3pm), is against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

