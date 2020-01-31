Jantjies to lead the Lions in Super Rugby opener









Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will lead the Lions in their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning, SA time. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will lead the Lions in their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning, SA time. Jantjies, who has played in 134 Super Rugby matches, will be in charge of a new-look Lions team following the departure at the end of last season of several seasoned campaigners. Tiaan Swanepoel, at fullback, and lock Ruben Schoeman, will be making their Super Rugby debuts, while scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and centre Manuel Rass will earn their first caps if they play from off the bench. Tyrone Green has been picked to play on the right wing in place of the injured Jamba Ulengo, who started against the Bulls on Superhero Sunday, while the new centre pairing comprises Duncan Matthews and Dan Kriel, both new additions to the Lions team from last season. Jantjies’ new scrumhalf partner is the former Bulls man, Andre Warner.

In the pack, Len Massyn joins exciting rookie Vincent Tshituka and veteran openside, Marnus Schoeman, in a new loose-trio combination, while seasoned campaigners, Marvin Orie, Dylan Smith and veteran 37-year-old tighthead, Jannie du Plessis, will provide experience.

Lions boss Cash van Rooyen, in his first campaign in charge of the three times runners-up, has opted for the six-forwards-two-backs split on the bench, no doubt anticipating a big forwards battle in Buenos Aires.

The Lions were the only South African team to beat the Jaguares in Argentina last year, but it was the South Americans who topped the SA Conference after all the fixtures were played, and they eventually ended up featuring in the final, losing to the Crusaders.

This weekend’s match kicks off at 1am Sunday (SA time).

Lions: Tiaan Swanepoel, Tyrone Green, Duncan Matthews, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies (capt), Andre Warner, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Ruben Schoeman, Jannie du Plessis, Pieter Jansen, Dylan Smith. Replacements: Jan-Henning Campher, Sti Sithole, Carlu Sadie, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Ruan Vermaak, Hacjivah Dayimani, Morne van den Berg, Manuel Rass

@jacq_west





IOL Sport