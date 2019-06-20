WELLINGTON – The Bulls have included Jesse Kriel at outside centre for their Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.
Kriel makes a return from an ankle injury he sustained in April, and is one of two changes the Bulls have made to their team. As Kriel replaces the injured Burger Odendaal, Johnny Kotze moves to inside centre.
Up front, also makes a return from injury Jason Jenkins to take his place at lock.
Vodacom #SuperRugby Quarter-Final— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 20, 2019
Hurricanes vs Vodacom Bulls Team Announcement#BullsFamily #HURvBUL pic.twitter.com/097Cu8MR1X
The Bulls team is:
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.
Replacements:
16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw
African News Agency (ANA)