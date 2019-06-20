Jesse Kriel will lineup in the Bulls midfield against the Hurricanes on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

WELLINGTON – The Bulls have included Jesse Kriel at outside centre for their Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

Kriel makes a return from an ankle injury he sustained in April, and is one of two changes the Bulls have made to their team. As Kriel replaces the injured Burger Odendaal, Johnny Kotze moves to inside centre.