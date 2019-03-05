John Dobson will be the new man in charge of the Stormers in 2020. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – John Dobson has been confirmed as the new Stormers coach from 2020, while Paul Treu has also been handed a new role at the Western Province Rugby Union. These two major developments were part of a whole host of announcements by WP Rugby in a lengthy statement that was released at 9pm on Tuesday night.

Dobson will take over from Robbie Fleck, who will complete his tenure with the Stormers until the end of the Super Rugby season.

The WP Rugby bosses finally revealed their actual Stormers management team for the current season, despite it coming after three matches into the Super Rugby tournament.

So, Fleck is being assisted by forwards coach Russell Winter, while Dawie Snyman (assistant coach: backs), Norman Laker (defence coach) and Riefaat Jappie (strength and conditioning coach) are the new faces in the Super Rugby set-up.

Human Kriek (technical analyst) and long-serving team manager Chippie Solomon complete the Stormers unit.

As reported earlier this week, Gert Smal will be vacating his director of rugby post, and will be joining Toyota Verblitz in Japan at the end of March.

WP Rugby said on Tuesday night that Smal’s “roles and responsibilities will be collectively handled by the CEO (Paul Zacks), the senior professional head coach (Fleck, who will be replaced by Dobson next season) and the high performance manager (Greg Hechter)”.

Treu, who voiced his grievances against Fleck and Paul Feeney in recent months, has a new title of performance and innovation manager – having previously been the Stormers defence coach.

WP Rugby explained that Treu’s role was created “in order to supplement this and in line with international best practice”.

“Paul Treu will provide further support by applying current and scientific knowledge to the planning and preparation of all teams in his new role of performance and innovation manager.”

Zacks added: “This new structure means that players will get more individual attention, while we continue to support and develop our coaches to build quality, motivated and transformed coaching and playing teams for the future.”

Dobson (breakdowns), Paul Feeney (skills and exits), Gareth Wright (kicking) and Hanyani Shimange (consultant) will provide specialist input to the Stormers and WP Rugby Challenge teams.

Former Stormers forwards coach Jerome Paarwater – who has handled the WP Amateur team and been in charge of scouting in recent years – is now the head coach of the WP Rugby Challenge side.

The highly experienced Nazeem Adams will be the backline coach, and ex-lock Rito Hlungwani will be in charge of the forwards.

Chris October (defence), Naasier Parker (strength and conditioning), Elliot Hanabe (technical analyst) and Cassiem Barnes (team manager) complete the WP Rugby Challenge management.

“In addition to ensuring the Stormers’ success on the field, one of Dobson’s key focus areas will be driving transformation in the Stormers’ future coaching and management teams,” Zacks said.

“There is a clear succession and development plan now in place, and the opportunities created within the new structure will put us in a stronger position going forward.

“The simple objective of the revised structures are to ensure that we utilise our current resources in the most optimal way, developing and securing world-class coaching talent that aligns with our transformation goals.”





