Hurricanes Jordie Barrett helped his team to a big win over the Chiefs earlier today. Photo: Raghavan Venugopal/www.Photosport.nz 2019

WELLINGTON – Jordie Barrett celebrated the return to his favoured fullback position with two tries in the opening six minutes as the Hurricanes overran the Chiefs 47-19 in a Super Rugby try-fest in Wellington Saturday. With Barrett's blazing start setting the standard there were 10 tries in the match with the Hurricanes, who held a 28-12 lead at half-time, outscoring the Chiefs seven to three.

Despite a disruptive, swirling wind, the match was played at a frantic pace, with attacking principles favoured over defence in marked contrast to the kick-oriented 23-23 draw when they last met on the Chiefs homeground six weeks ago.

"We did the simple things well" 'Canes captain TJ Perenara said.

"That was one of the better games we have played of late. For us it's about building consistency in our performance."

Chiefs skipper Michael Allardice said a disappointing start ruined it for his side.

"Giving away 21 points early in the piece and trying to chase the Hurricanes down was never going to be easy. We set ourselves up to fail," he said.

The Hurricanes raced to a 21-0 lead inside 16 minutes before the Chiefs were able to get on the board.

Although the Chiefs had their moments, particularly in the middle of the first half and early in the second, they were unable to apply sustained pressure while the adventurous Hurricanes were ready to pounce at every opportunity.

The bonus point win keeps them firmly in second place in the New Zealand conference, behind the Canterbury Crusaders, while the Chiefs remain at the bottom of the heap with their season all but over.

Jordie Barrett, who has been played in the centres or on the wing since he last played in the 15 jersey in the second round loss to the Crusaders, scored his first try with a well-timed run into the backline in the fourth minute.

Play had barely restarted than he was over again, carving through an ineffectual defence on a 50-metre run to the line.

When the Chiefs closed to 28-19 early in the second half with a Lachlan Boshier try, Jordie Barrett engineered two more for the Hurricanes.

The first, from a well-weighted pass, saw Wes Goosen score in the corner, and the second was an end-to-end play which started with an Ardie Savea turnover and once Barrett had gained 50 metres, Savea was on hand to finish off the move.

For the Hurricanes, tries were scored by Jordie Barrett (two), Kane Leaupepe, TJ Perenara, Goosen, Savea and Salesi Rayasi with Beauden Barrett landing six conversions.

Luke Jacobson, Ataata Moeakiola and Boshier scored tries for the Chiefs with Marty McKenzie kicking two conversions.

AFP