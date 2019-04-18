Josh Stander, seen here during practice at Newlands on Thursday, will make his first Stormers start against the Brumbies. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has made three changes and a positional switch to his side to host the Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday (3.05pm kickoff). In the backline, Fleck has opted for Josh Stander in the place of Jean-Luc du Plessis, while Dan Kriel gets his chance at 12.

Both Du Plessis and Damian de Allende are being rested this weekend.

Upfront, Pieter-Steph du Toit makes his return and takes over at blindside flank from Kobus van Dyk, who moves to the back of the scrum in the place of the injured Jaco Coetzee.

After being rested against the Rebels, Stormers skipper Siya Kolisi will feature off the bench in their first match since their Australasian tour.

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouché and utility back JJ Engelbrecht will also contribute off the bench in the only other changes to the match-day 23 that featured in the 41-24 win in Melbourne.

After four games on the road, Fleck said they were looking forward to playing at home again.

“It is great for us to be in front of our supporters at Newlands again, which is something we want to make the most of,” he said.

“It will be crucial for us to build some momentum in the second half of the season, and that starts on Saturday against the Brumbies.”

Team: Three changes to DHL Stormers starting line-up to face Brumbies at DHL Newlands, with Pieter-Steph du Toit, Joshua Stander and Dan Kriel coming in. Kick-off at 15h05 on Saturday - https://t.co/sDx1VtSTqP #iamastormer — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) April 18, 2019

Teams for Newlands

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Bench: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corné Fourie, 18 Neethling Fouché, 19 Johan du Toit, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 JJ Engelbrecht, 23 Seabelo Senatla.

Brumbies: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Tom Wright, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano (captain), 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Jahrome Brown, 6 Tom Cusack, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio.

Bench: 16 Josh Mann-Rea, 17 James Slipper, 18 Les Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Murray Douglas, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 Wharenui Hawera, 23 Andy Muirhead.





