Referee Brendon during the match between the Blues v Cheetahs at Eden Park. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

HAMILTON – Kiwi Brendon Pickerill will take charge of the Super Rugby clash between the Lions and the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday. South African Rasta Rasivhenge will be one of Pickerill’s assistants. The match will start at 9.35am SA time.

Later in the day, Argentina’s Federico Anselmi will referee the match between the Sharks and the Reds in Durban. South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will perform touchline duties while Marius Jonker will be the television match official.

In the final clash of the weekend at 3.05pm, New Zealand’s Nick Briant will be the man in the middle when the Stormers host the Brumbies in Cape Town. Jonker again will perform the television match official duties.

The match-officials

Friday:

Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium, Hamilton

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

AR1: Mike Fraser

AR2: Rasta Rasivhenge

TMO: Shane McDermott

Referee Federico Anselmi (left) during the match between the NSW Waratahs and the Sunwolves at Allianz Stadium. Photo: EPA/Brendon Thorne

Sharks v Reds, Kings Park, Durban

Referee: Federico Anselmi

AR1: Glen Jackson

AR2: Jaco Peyper

TMO: Marius Jonker

Saturday:

Stormers v Brumbies, Newlands, Cape Town

Referee: Nick Briant

AR1: Glen Jackson

AR2: Federico Anselmi

TMO: Marius Jonker

African News Agency (ANA)



