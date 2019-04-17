HAMILTON – Kiwi Brendon Pickerill will take charge of the Super Rugby clash between the Lions and the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday.
South African Rasta Rasivhenge will be one of Pickerill’s assistants. The match will start at 9.35am SA time.
Later in the day, Argentina’s Federico Anselmi will referee the match between the Sharks and the Reds in Durban. South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will perform touchline duties while Marius Jonker will be the television match official.
In the final clash of the weekend at 3.05pm, New Zealand’s Nick Briant will be the man in the middle when the Stormers host the Brumbies in Cape Town. Jonker again will perform the television match official duties.
The match-officials
Friday:
Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium, Hamilton
Referee: Brendon Pickerill
AR1: Mike Fraser
AR2: Rasta Rasivhenge
TMO: Shane McDermott
Sharks v Reds, Kings Park, Durban
Referee: Federico Anselmi
AR1: Glen Jackson
AR2: Jaco Peyper
TMO: Marius Jonker
Saturday:
Stormers v Brumbies, Newlands, Cape Town
Referee: Nick Briant
AR1: Glen Jackson
AR2: Federico Anselmi
TMO: Marius Jonker
African News Agency (ANA)