New Zealand rugby referee Glen Jackson. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/Backpagepix

JOHANNESBURG – New Zealand referee Glen Jackson will blow the South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday. South African refs will in action at venues abroad. Rasta Rasivhenge will be in charge of the Hurricanes versus Chiefs clash at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington, on Saturday.

On the opposite side of the globe, referee Marius van der Westhuizen will be at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, for the Jaguares clash against visiting Australian Brumbies

New Zealand referee Paul Williams will be in charge of one of the first games in Round 11 in Christchurch on Friday where the high-flying Crusaders host the Lions from Johannesburg.

The same night in Tokyo will see Ben O'Keeffe take charge of the Sunwolves versus Highlanders match which is crucial to both teams' play-off hopes.



The weekend's Super Rugby appointments

Friday:

Crusaders v Lions @ Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch

Referee: Paul Williams

AR1: Mike Fraser

AR2: James Munro

TMO: Aaron Paterson

Sunwolves v Highlanders @ Prince Chichibu Stadium, Tokyo

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe

AR1: Angus Gardner

AR2: Shuhei Kubo

TMO: Minoru Fuji



Saturday:

Hurricanes v Chiefs @ Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge

AR1: Mike Fraser

AR2: Brendon Pickerill

TMO: Shane McDermott

Rasta Rasivhenge will have the whistle in the Hurricanes v Chiefs match. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Waratahs v Sharks @ Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Referee: Nic Berry

AR1: Damon Murphy

AR2: Amy Perrett

TMO: George Ayoub

Stormers v Bulls @ DHL Newlands, Cape Town

Referee: Glen Jackson

AR1: Nick Briant

AR2: Divan Uys

TMO: Marius Jonker

Jaguares v Brumbies @ Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR1: AJ Jacobs

AR2: Federico Anselmi

TMO: Santiago Borsani

Bye: Rebels, Reds, Blues



African News Agency (ANA)