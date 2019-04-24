JOHANNESBURG – New Zealand referee Glen Jackson will blow the South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.
South African refs will in action at venues abroad. Rasta Rasivhenge will be in charge of the Hurricanes versus Chiefs clash at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington, on Saturday.
On the opposite side of the globe, referee Marius van der Westhuizen will be at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, for the Jaguares clash against visiting Australian Brumbies
New Zealand referee Paul Williams will be in charge of one of the first games in Round 11 in Christchurch on Friday where the high-flying Crusaders host the Lions from Johannesburg.
The same night in Tokyo will see Ben O'Keeffe take charge of the Sunwolves versus Highlanders match which is crucial to both teams' play-off hopes.
The weekend's Super Rugby appointments
Friday:
Crusaders v Lions @ Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch
Referee: Paul Williams
AR1: Mike Fraser
AR2: James Munro
TMO: Aaron Paterson
Sunwolves v Highlanders @ Prince Chichibu Stadium, Tokyo
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe
AR1: Angus Gardner
AR2: Shuhei Kubo
TMO: Minoru Fuji
Saturday:
Hurricanes v Chiefs @ Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge
AR1: Mike Fraser
AR2: Brendon Pickerill
TMO: Shane McDermott
Waratahs v Sharks @ Bankwest Stadium, Sydney
Referee: Nic Berry
AR1: Damon Murphy
AR2: Amy Perrett
TMO: George Ayoub
Stormers v Bulls @ DHL Newlands, Cape Town
Referee: Glen Jackson
AR1: Nick Briant
AR2: Divan Uys
TMO: Marius Jonker
Jaguares v Brumbies @ Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires
Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR1: AJ Jacobs
AR2: Federico Anselmi
TMO: Santiago Borsani
Bye: Rebels, Reds, Blues
African News Agency (ANA)