CAPE TOWN – New Zealand referees will control the two Super Rugby matches in South Africa over the weekend.
Nick Briant will work the Sharks versus Jaguares at Jonsson Kings Park, Durban, and his fellow countryman Glen Jackson will blow the later clash at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, where the Bulls host the Reds, the Aussie outfit.
Elsewhere South African whistleman Rasta Rasivhenge will be in charge at the GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia, where the visiting Lions will run out against the Brumbies.
The ninth round of the tournament starts with the Crusaders hosting the Highlanders in Christchurch.
In Australia Australian Conference leaders, the Rebels, host the Stormers in Melbourne.
Saturday action has four matches and kicks off in Hamilton with the Kiwi derby as the Chiefs host the Blues who are on a four-match winning streak.
Weekend appointments:
Friday:
Crusaders v Highlanders @ Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe
AR1: Damon Murphy
AR2: Angus Gardner
TMO: Glenn Newman
Rebels v Stormers @ AAMI Park, Melbourne
Referee: Mike Fraser
AR1: Brendon Pickerill
AR2: Rasta Rasivhenge
TMO: James Leckie
Saturday:
A new hairdryer at Loftus?— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 9, 2019
Nope, just RG Snyman making his return to play.
Can't wait to see the big man back on the field! #BullsFamily pic.twitter.com/OIBAY6GJU3
Chiefs v Blues @ FMG Stadium, Hamilton
Referee: Angus Gardner
AR1: Damon Murphy
AR2: Ben O'Keeffe
TMO: Glenn Newman
Brumbies v Lions @ GIO Stadium, Canberra
Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge
AR1: Brendon Pickerill
AR2: Mike Fraser
TMO: James Leckie
Sharks v Jaguares @ Jonsson Kings Park, Durban
Referee: Nick Briant
AR1: Federico Anselmi
AR2: Cwengile Jadezweni
TMO: Marius Jonker
Bulls v Reds @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Referee: Glen Jackson
AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR2: AJ Jacobs
TMO: Willie Vos
Bye: Sunwolves, Waratahs, Hurricanes
African News Agency (ANA)