New Zealand rugby referee Glen Jackson. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/Backpagepix

CAPE TOWN – New Zealand referees will control the two Super Rugby matches in South Africa over the weekend. Nick Briant will work the Sharks versus Jaguares at Jonsson Kings Park, Durban, and his fellow countryman Glen Jackson will blow the later clash at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, where the Bulls host the Reds, the Aussie outfit.

Elsewhere South African whistleman Rasta Rasivhenge will be in charge at the GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia, where the visiting Lions will run out against the Brumbies.

The ninth round of the tournament starts with the Crusaders hosting the Highlanders in Christchurch.

In Australia Australian Conference leaders, the Rebels, host the Stormers in Melbourne.

Saturday action has four matches and kicks off in Hamilton with the Kiwi derby as the Chiefs host the Blues who are on a four-match winning streak.



Weekend appointments:

Friday:

Crusaders v Highlanders @ Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe

AR1: Damon Murphy

AR2: Angus Gardner

TMO: Glenn Newman

Rebels v Stormers @ AAMI Park, Melbourne

Referee: Mike Fraser

AR1: Brendon Pickerill

AR2: Rasta Rasivhenge

TMO: James Leckie



A new hairdryer at Loftus?



Nope, just RG Snyman making his return to play.



Can't wait to see the big man back on the field! #BullsFamily pic.twitter.com/OIBAY6GJU3 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 9, 2019

Chiefs v Blues @ FMG Stadium, Hamilton

Referee: Angus Gardner

AR1: Damon Murphy

AR2: Ben O'Keeffe

TMO: Glenn Newman

Brumbies v Lions @ GIO Stadium, Canberra

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge

AR1: Brendon Pickerill

AR2: Mike Fraser

TMO: James Leckie

Sharks v Jaguares @ Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

Referee: Nick Briant

AR1: Federico Anselmi

AR2: Cwengile Jadezweni

TMO: Marius Jonker

Bulls v Reds @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Glen Jackson

AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR2: AJ Jacobs

TMO: Willie Vos

Bye: Sunwolves, Waratahs, Hurricanes



African News Agency (ANA)