Kobus Van Wyk's Hurricanes want to get under Beauden Barrett's skin

JOHANNESBURG - At least one South Africa-born player will be back in “Super Rugby” action soon: Hurricanes winger Kobus van Wyk. The powerful Van Wyk will be back in action for his new franchise when New Zealand’s domestic “Super Rugby Aotearoa” kicks off next weekend. The competition was launched when the New Zealand government eased strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions making fixtures possible in the country. Former Stormers and Sharks wing Van Wyk was in good form for his new Wellington-based team before Super Rugby was halted and he is now hoping to pick up where he left off. “I’m feeling right at home with the boys,” the 28-year-old told the local press at a media conference in New Zealand. “It had been an awesome few months leading up to Covid-19, so I think my agent and the Hurricanes are busy with a contract for the next year, and maybe even a two-year deal, so I’m just waiting on that.” Before the untimely halt to Super Rugby, Van Wyk had been in hot form for the Hurricanes. He scored a hat trick of tries on debut against the Sunwolves in Napier and four in total in his three outings. Injuries halted his progress in the No 14 jersey in the first part of the campaign.

Van Wyk though, while currently playing in New Zealand and turning out for an “opposition team”, still has a dream of playing for the Springboks.

“It’s been a childhood dream basically from when I first had a rugby ball in my hands,” he said. “For now, it’s all about playing some great footy for the Hurricanes and stamping my mark on the No 14 jersey.”

The Hurricanes’ first game back after lockdown is against the Blues, who’ll feature one Beauden Barrett in their side after the All Blacks star traded Wellington for Auckland in the off-season.

Barrett had yet to turn out for the Blues when Super Rugby was suspended, but is set to run out for his new team against Van Wyk next weekend.

“Basically, we have to stop him, apparently,” said Van Wyk about the so-called grudge match scheduled for Eden Park. “He’s quite quick they say, so that’s the talk in the camp; to just stop him and get under his skin.”



