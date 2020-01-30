Kolisi not worried about No 8 as Dobson picks World Cup Boks to start for Stormers









Sotermer coach John Dobson and Siya Kolisi share a light-hearted moment during a media conference at Newlands. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport CAPE TOWN – Siya Kolisi says being back at No 8 will give him more freedom to carry the ball, but he won’t shirk his defensive duties for the Stormers in Saturday’s Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes at Newlands (3.05pm kickoff). Kolisi was named at the back of the scrum by coach John Dobson on Thursday following a training session in sweltering conditions at the match venue. The Springbok and Stormers captain last donned the No 8 jersey regularly at Under-19 level, but partly due to junior star Juarno Augustus not being ready to play yet, Kolisi is looking forward to being back in his old position. “The only thing is just the scrumming. It’s the position that I started playing since Under-19, and it will take me a couple of games (to get used to it), but I will enjoy it, the freedom… But I still have to be as fit (as I was at flank) as I have to sprint up and down,” Kolisi said at a press conference at Newlands. Apart from the Bok skipper, the other World Cup winners will all start on Saturday – Damian Willemse and Herschel Jantjies at halfback, Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flank, and the front row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

The Stormers during a training session in sweltering conditions at Newlands. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport

There are two more Boks on the bench in Scarra Ntubeni and Wilco Louw, while Wales international Jamie Roberts will wear the No 12 jersey, where he will face a tough test against All Black centre Ngani Laumape.

“That’s why we had to get him here for last week’s training, and it was a bit of a rush – he got his visa at 5 o’clock, got engaged at 6 o’clock and left on his flight at seven,” Dobson said of Roberts.

“It’s like a welcome to Super Rugby, but one thing Jamie won’t be scared of is the physicality. It will be a nice clash (against Laumape).”

There was a scare during training after lock Salmaan Moerat left the field due to a blow to his right eye, but he was back on the side of the pitch at the end of the session.

“He’s all right. He got a hell of a fright because he couldn’t see out of his (right) eye. He got a cut right on the inside of his eye. He will be fine for Saturday, but you saw his reaction – he got a massive fright, and my reaction was also poor. But I’m pleased to see that he is fine, and it’s a relief,” Dobson said.

“He’s had some concussion, so I think he’s just very sensitive when it comes to his head.”

The Stormers coaching staff look on during a training session in sweltering conditions at Newlands. Photo: Ashfak Mohamed/IOLSport

Stormers Team

15 Dillyn Leyds 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Jamie Roberts 11 Seabelo Senatla 10 Damian Willemse 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Siya Kolisi (captain) 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Jaco Coetzee 5 Chris van Zyl 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Frans Malherbe 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Bench: 16 Scarra Ntubeni 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Wilco Louw 19 David Meihuizen 20 Ernst van Rhyn 21 Johan du Toit 22 Godlen Masimla 23 Rikus Pretorius.

IOL Sport