CAPE TOWN – Siya Kolisi says being back at No 8 will give him more freedom to carry the ball, but he won’t shirk his defensive duties for the Stormers in Saturday’s Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes at Newlands (3.05pm kickoff).
Kolisi was named at the back of the scrum by coach John Dobson on Thursday following a training session in sweltering conditions at the match venue.
The Springbok and Stormers captain last donned the No 8 jersey regularly at Under-19 level, but partly due to junior star Juarno Augustus not being ready to play yet, Kolisi is looking forward to being back in his old position.
“The only thing is just the scrumming. It’s the position that I started playing since Under-19, and it will take me a couple of games (to get used to it), but I will enjoy it, the freedom… But I still have to be as fit (as I was at flank) as I have to sprint up and down,” Kolisi said at a press conference at Newlands.
Apart from the Bok skipper, the other World Cup winners will all start on Saturday – Damian Willemse and Herschel Jantjies at halfback, Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flank, and the front row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.