Led by Mr Hat-trick Skosan, Lions maul Griquas in nine-try romp

JOHANNEBURG - If the Emirates Lions were suffering any symptoms due to their Covid-19 lockdown experience this past week, then lethargy was not one of them. The Joburgers came out guns blazing in their fourth round SuperRugby Unlocked encounter against the Griquas on Friday night at Emirates Airline Park, dominating the first half with their power up front and pace in the backline. As expected the Lions' scrum bludgeoned the Griquas - nevermind that the Kimberley-based side played 10 minutes with a man down when flank Stefan Willemse was yellow carded in the second minute - from the get go, winning tightheads and penalties left, right and centre. That forward dominance unleashed their backline to play with freedom and flair and by the end of the first half the Lions had scored four tries - all converted by the unerring boot of captain Elton Jantjies - while their defence held up well enough, and scrambled desperately at times, to lock out the opposition. Moreover, coach Ivan van Rooyen will be pleased as punch with the depth on show. Man of the Match Wandisile Simelane, replacing Burger Odendaal - the Man of the Match from the Stormers game a fortnight ago - had a near perfect first half. The outside centre wracked up three try assists and was involved in all four first half tries as scored by hat-trick hero Courtnall Skosan, Dan Kriel and Stean Pienaar. In the 70th minute he was rewarded for his excellent work, collecting a chip-kick to score a well-deserved try. So too did Gianni Lombard, in for EW Viljoen, demonstrate his much-hyped talent, while Stean Pienaar had an industrious match on the wing, as did Skosan.

Not to be outshined by the glamour boys in the backline, the Lions forward secured the match early in the second half with MJ Pelser firstly, then Jaco Visagie and Co driving over the tryline via well set mauls. That too will please the coach, but Van Rooyen will know that work remains in that department as they build up for their clash against the Blue Bulls next weekend.

For sure, the Lions did not take all their chances.

There will still be concerns surrounding their breakdown work and they allowed the game to loosen up in the second half, the Griquas striking back on the scoreboard through scrumhalf Zak Burger, hooker HJ Luus, James Verity-Amm and replacement Tinus de Beer.

The Lions coaching staff and players alike will no doubt be mortified by their second half performance that saw them lose their intensity and leaked five converted tries. And yet, truth be told, by the time the first half whistle had blown, the match was won and the bonus point collected, leaving the second stanza as a mere formality.

Score:

Emirates Lions … (28) 61

Tries: Skosan (3), D Kriel, Pienaar, Pelser, Visagie, Simelane, Nothnagel; Conversions: Jantjies (8)

Griquas … (3) 31

Tries: Burger, Luus, Verity-Amm, De Beer; Conversion: Whitehead (4), Penalty: Whitehead

@FreemanZAR