PRETORIA - Bulls coach Pote Human resisted the temptation to make sweeping changes to his team for the clash against the Blues at Loftus on Saturday. The men from Pretoria are yet to register a win or score a try in this year's Super Rugby competition.

However, Human made just one change to the starting lineup with Wian Vosloo coming in for Abongile Nonkontwana and two changes to the substitutes' bench that see Corniel Els and Ruan Steenkamp coming in.

“After the first two losses away from home, we really worked on our attack,” said Human.