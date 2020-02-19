Bulls coach Pote Human resisted the temptation to make sweeping changes to his team for the clash against the Blues at Loftus on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

PRETORIA - Bulls coach Pote Human resisted the temptation to make sweeping changes to his team for the clash against the Blues at Loftus on Saturday.

The men from Pretoria are yet to register a win or score a try in this year's Super Rugby competition.

However, Human made just one change to the starting lineup with Wian Vosloo coming in for Abongile Nonkontwana and two changes to the substitutes' bench that see Corniel Els and Ruan Steenkamp coming in.

“After the first two losses away from home, we really worked on our attack,” said Human.

The Bulls teamfor this weekend is:

Warrick Gelant, Cornal Hendricks, Johnny Kotze, Burger Odendaal(C), Rosko Specman, Morne Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Josh Strauss, Wian Vosloo, Jeandre Rudolph, Juandre Kruger, Andries Ferreira, Trevor Nyakane, Jaco Visagie, Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: Corniel Els, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wiehahn Herbst, Ruan Nortje, Ruan Steenkamp, Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Divan Rossouw.

@Sbu_Mjikeliso


IOL Sport