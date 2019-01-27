High penalty count definitely a concern, says Bulls coach Pote Human
“In the second half, we put them under pressure, but we couldn’t finish; the discipline cost us and kept them in the game.”27 January 2019 | Bulls
“In the second half, we put them under pressure, but we couldn’t finish; the discipline cost us and kept them in the game.”27 January 2019 | Bulls
And injuries will occur, and some big-name players will be laid low.26 January 2019 | Super Rugby
SA Rugby said the unique jerseys will be worn during most local derbies, while the teams will wear their usual team strips against overseas sides.15 January 2019 | Super Rugby
The first round of the Super Rugby competition begins on Friday, February 15.19 December 2018 | Stormers
“We envisage reaching new audiences and gaining new supporters for our franchises, and the game as a whole in South Africa.”4 December 2018 | Super Rugby
The Bulls and the Stormers will play in the first 2019 Super Rugby match in South Africa.16 November 2018 | Super Rugby
At high school, Massyn looked up to his role model Warren Whiteley because he’s also not your typical big, SA-type loose-forward20 September 2018 | Currie Cup
Outgoing Lions president Kevin de Klerk called Jardine 'a gracious person and a popular choice among his peers'19 September 2018 | Rugby
If the Golden Lions are to go all the way in this shortened version of the Currie Cup, it would have come courtesy of loose forward Hacjivah Diyamani.1 September 2018 | Bulls
The Lions Rugby pack will start the hunt for a new leader soon after long-serving president Kevin de Klerk decided to hang up his suit29 August 2018 | Rugby
Cyle Brink will not play until next year's Super Rugby campaign after undergoining surgery to correct an injury suffered in Springbok training.22 August 2018 | Springboks
New Lions head coach Cash van Rooyen won't "reinvent the wheel" during the Currie Cup and plans to stick to the franchise's system.21 August 2018 | Currie Cup
With a host of first choice players in Argentina with the Springboks, the Lions could throw several national U20 stars in the deep end on Friday.20 August 2018 | Currie Cup
Ivan Van Rooyen takes over from Swys de Bruin, who will be on national duty with Rassie Erasmus' Springboks for much of the coming weeks17 August 2018 | Currie Cup
The Golden Lions Rugby Union has cleared two Roodepoort Rugby Club players of racially abusing opposition players following a disciplinary tribunal.13 August 2018 | Currie Cup
Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder said: “He’s proven himself in Super Rugby and will bring a great deal at set-piece and with ball-in-hand.”6 August 2018 | Super Rugby