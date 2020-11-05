Lions’ Burger Odendaal will have extra motivation against Bulls

CAPE TOWN - Saturday’ Super Rugby Unlocked Gauteng derby between the Bulls and Lions is about so much more than just provincial bragging rights. Not only do the Lions have to win to mathematically stay alive in the competition, the Bulls will also be determined to claim a bonus-point victory in their charge to the title, after SA Rugby ruled yesterday that the Cheetahs and Lions will receive two log points each as their postponed match will not be played. The Bulls are now four points ahead of the unbeaten Cheetahs, who still have a match in hand. On Saturday at Ellis Park, there will be a number of Lions players who will have that extra bit of motivation to put one over their neighbours, but it looks like the Bulls are well equipped to deal with any threat posed. At least seven men in the Lions match-23 for last week’s emphatic 61-31 victory over Griquas have a recent history at Loftus Versfeld – hooker

Jaco Visagie, lock Marvin Orie, loose forwards Len Massyn and Marnus Schoeman, wing Cournall Skosan and centres Dan Kriel and Burger Odendaal.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said he picked Nizaam Carr for last week’s Stormers match because the Springbok loose forward would have “something extra” within him against his former team.

And out of the seven-man Lions group, Odendaal will have the biggest point to prove, as he was the Bulls captain just a few months ago, during this year’s Super Rugby competition. How do you go from being the skipper to out of the squad? He will be determined to prove White wrong, but the former Bok coach can be satisfied that he made the right choice.

Cornal Hendricks has been a revelation in his new No 12 position, having been a Test wing before, and he carved up the Stormers defence and has formed a dynamic midfield combination with Stedman Gans.

Cornal Hendricks has performed well for the Bulls at inside centre. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/EPA

Kriel is another former Bulls centre who didn’t get much of an opportunity to make his name at Loftus, although his twin brother Jesse became a Springbok in Pretoria, and he had to eventually move to the Stormers and now the Lions.

Wing Skosan was brought to the Bulls in his youth career from Cape Town, but it was only when he shifted to Ellis Park in 2014 that he emerged as a speed machine who scored tries for fun in Super Rugby and earned Bok colours in 2017.

Again, though, White has recruited smartly, with Blitzbok star Kurt-Lee Arendse producing some electric runs in the No 11 jersey, while his classy sevens skills has also come to the fore.

Among the loose forwards, No 8 Massyn is finally getting an extended run at the back of the scrum for the Lions – something that never happened in Pretoria. But he will have to come up with the game of his life to outplay Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen, who has been outstanding over the last few weeks.

The Bulls’ distinct advantage doesn’t end there. Marco van Staden has played with real conviction and is pushing hard for a Springbok recall, as he has added a few attacking skills to his renowned ability at the breakdowns.

Lions back-up fetcher Schoeman has a long history with the Bulls, having come through the youth system, but he never established himself at the senior level.

Perhaps his consistent form at the Pumas from 2015 to 2018 should’ve earned him more Super Rugby caps, but he was largely ignored by the Loftus bosses.

One position in which the Lions may have the edge is at No 5 lock, where Orie is one of the finest lineout exponents in South Africa, and possesses a hard edge to his overall game.

His direct Bulls opponent, Ruan Nortje, does lead the tournament’s lineout wins with 18, with Orie on 11 from one less match. Nortje is a youngster at 22, though, and will have a hard time against a Springbok second-rower.

Another man in a similar boat to Odendaal is hooker Visagie, who was the starting No 2 at the Bulls in Super Rugby this season.

He spent 10 years at Loftus and probably sought a fresh challenge at Ellis Park – but getting one over your former team is always sweet.

But while passion can sometimes push a team like the Lions to perform beyond their powers, the Bulls just look to hold too many aces ...

@ashfakmomahed