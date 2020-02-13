Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen named his side to face the Stormers this weekend. Photo: Jeremy Ward/www.photosport.nz

JOHANNESBURG – The Lions have made just one change to their team for Saturday’s big South African derby against the Stormers at Ellis Park. Centre Manuel Rass will wear the No 13 on his back, instead of Duncan Matthews, who started against the Jaguares and the Reds. Matthews has been left out of the match-day 23 completely, with rookie centre Wandisile Simelane earning a place among the substitutes. It will be the former SA U-19 player’s first outing in Super Rugby this year.

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen has also, again, opted to have a six-forwards-two-backs split on his bench, with former Lions and Springbok loose-forward Willem Alberts bracketed to play alongside Ruan Vermaak. Alberts had been struggling with a bicep injury earlier in the week.

Seasoned prop Dylan Smith, meanwhile, will earn his 50th Super Rugby cap on Saturday.

The match kicks off at 3.05pm.