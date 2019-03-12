Wandisile Simelane of the Lions celebrates try during the 2019 Super Rugby match between the Lions and the Jaguares at Ellis Park. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Wandisile Simelane, who made his Lions run-on debut over the weekend, has been named in the latest Super Rugby Team of the Week. On Saturday the highly-regarded centre bagged the Man-of the-Match award in the Lions’ 47-39 win over the Jaguares.

The other SA players to make the team were Handre Pollard and Trevor Nyakane (both Bulls) and Armand van der Merwe and Daniel du Preez (both Sharks).

The Super Rugby team has representatives from nine of the teams from a round that produced slim pickings for the away teams and seven home wins.

Wandisile Simelane receives the Vodacom Man of the Match Award following the match between the Lions and the Jaguares. Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Latest Team of the week:

15 Will Jordan (Crusaders), 14 Sevu Reece (Crusaders), 13 Wandisile Simelane (Lions), 12 Ngani Laumape (Hurricanes), 11 Rieko Ioane (Blues), 10 Handre Pollard (Bulls), 9 Will Genia (Rebels), 1 Harry Johnson-Holmes (Waratahs), 2 Armand van der Merwe (Sharks), 3 Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Joshua Goodhue (Blues), 5 Scott Barrett (Crusaders), 6 Rob Valetini (Brumbies), 7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs), 8 Daniel du Preez (Sharks).

African News Agency (ANA)





