Lions must get their roar back









Last week in Buenos Aires, the Lions matched everything the Jaguares threw at them in the opening 40 minutes and trailed 10-8 at the break. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Play the full 80 minutes Last week in Buenos Aires, the Lions matched everything the Jaguares threw at them in the opening 40 minutes and trailed 10-8 at the break. Then it all fell apart as the Lions conceded 28 unanswered points to lose by a mile. It is clear they need to stay in the contest for the entire encounter.

Tackle, tackle, tackle

For whatever reason, the Lions players battled to knock over their opponents last weekend and it cost them dearly.

In all they missed 37 tackles which allowed the Jaguares to run in a few very easy tries.

The Reds can be just as elusive and dangerous in broken play, so the Lions to stand up defensively this week.

Jantjies must stand up

The Lions are only one game in and the pressure is already at a high.

As one of the seniors and the leader of the team, it’ll be up to Elton Jantjies to show the way in the team’s first game at home.

The flyhalf had an up-and-down time of it in Argentina but must now show what he is made of.

Dominate the set-pieces

One thing the Lions have always prided themselves on is winning their line-outs and scrums, especially on home turf.

They fumbled a bit here last weekend, so will have to improve in these areas this week.

If their set-pieces are top-notch it will go a long way to ensuring a strong overall performance.

Run Reds off their feet

The Lions will hope conditions are good, that it’s hot and dry and they can play their regular attacking style of rugby.

At 3pm at altitude, a fast-paced game will suit the Joburg boys.

If the Lions keep ball in hand and run at the Reds, there will be only one winner.

