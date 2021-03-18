Lions name experienced squad for Sharks’ clash

JOHANNESBURG – As promised by the technical team, the Lions will field a much more experienced outfit, seasoned with a sprinkle of youngsters, to take on the Sharks in their third preparation match on Saturday (kick-off 4.15pm) at Emirates Airline Park.

SA Rugby Young Player of the year Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Springboks Courtnall Skosan and Elton Jantjies, Andre Warner, Vincent Tshituka, Wilhelm van der Sluys, veteran and Bok Willem Alberts, Carlu Sadie, Jan-Henning Campher and Bok Ruan Dreyer will all start for the first time this pre-season.

Youngster Ngia Selengbe, who impressed last week against the Eastern Province, will also be afforded another opportunity to excite, and will be joined by eightman Franke Horn and MJ Pelser, who have also had a taste of rugby during these preparation matches, in the starting XV.

The inclusion of Dreyer at loose-head is perhaps the most eye-popping selection, and is a direct result of the departure of Dylan Smith from the union this past week. Dreyer's preferred position is at tighthead, although he did pack down on the other side of the scrum for the Lions last season, when so required. The No 1 jumper has become a bit of a worry for coach Ivan van Rooyen and Co after it was further revealed that Sti Sithole would not be eligible to play against the Sharks due to a slight niggle.