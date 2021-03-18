Lions name experienced squad for Sharks’ clash
JOHANNESBURG – As promised by the technical team, the Lions will field a much more experienced outfit, seasoned with a sprinkle of youngsters, to take on the Sharks in their third preparation match on Saturday (kick-off 4.15pm) at Emirates Airline Park.
SA Rugby Young Player of the year Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Springboks Courtnall Skosan and Elton Jantjies, Andre Warner, Vincent Tshituka, Wilhelm van der Sluys, veteran and Bok Willem Alberts, Carlu Sadie, Jan-Henning Campher and Bok Ruan Dreyer will all start for the first time this pre-season.
Youngster Ngia Selengbe, who impressed last week against the Eastern Province, will also be afforded another opportunity to excite, and will be joined by eightman Franke Horn and MJ Pelser, who have also had a taste of rugby during these preparation matches, in the starting XV.
The inclusion of Dreyer at loose-head is perhaps the most eye-popping selection, and is a direct result of the departure of Dylan Smith from the union this past week. Dreyer's preferred position is at tighthead, although he did pack down on the other side of the scrum for the Lions last season, when so required. The No 1 jumper has become a bit of a worry for coach Ivan van Rooyen and Co after it was further revealed that Sti Sithole would not be eligible to play against the Sharks due to a slight niggle.
Nathan McBeth, who had two solid outings previously against the EP and Pumas, will deputise for the four-time capped international from the bench.
Tiaan Swanepoel will once again pull on the No 15 jersey after two outings at flyhalf, while the versatile Fred Zeilinge, previously of the Cheetahs, will make his first appearance for the white-and-red-hoop, off the bench, with the option of playing him at either flyhalf, centre or full-back.
Jantjies, meanwhile, will return as skipper of the team.
Starting XV: Tiaan Swanepoel; Ngia Selengbe, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (capt), André Warner; Francke Horn, Vincent Tshituka, MJ Pelser, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Willem Alberts, Carlu Sadie, Jan-Henning Campher, Ruan Dreyer;
Replacements: PJ Botha, Nathan McBeth, Jannie du Plessis, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sibusiso Sangweni, Ross Cronjé, Fred Zeilinga, Dan Kriel.
