Lions name inexperienced side for clash against EP Elephants

JOHANNESBURG – It's all part of the plan.

As expected the Lions announced a young, and arguably their most inexperienced, side for their second preparation match against the Eastern Province Elephants as they continue to blood their youth players to the rigours of senior professional rugby.

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen and preparation match and Lions Under-20 coach, Mziwakhe Nkosi, have made several changes to the matchday squad that will run out in Gqeberha on Wednesday night (kick-off 4.45pm), mainly to afford the younger players an opportunity to get in some game time. There are also a couple of enforced changes due to the injuries of fullback EW Viljoen and Springbok tourist Roelof Smit. Utility-back Divan Rossouw, who played on the wing against the Pumas almost a fortnight ago, shifts into the No 15 jersey, with Ngia Selengbe moving into the starting XV at 11.

The loose-trio has been completely reshuffled, replacing the trio of Francke Horn, the injured Smit and Marnus Schoeman with Ruhan Straeuli and Sibisiso Sangweni, both of whom where on the bench against the Pumas, while also introducing Mark Snyman onto the side of the scrum. In the tight five only captain Reinhard Nothnagel and prop Nathan McBeth retain their starting positions from the last encounter, with Ruben Schoeman, Wiehahn Herbst and Dameon Venter entering the fray from the first whistle.