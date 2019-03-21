Stephan Lewies will start at no 7 for the Lions. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Emirates Lions side to take on the Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday (12:55 SA time) shows six changes from last weekend with a few new combinations to kick off proceedings.

Sylvian Mahuza returns as do Lionel Mapoe, Nic Groom and Rhyno Herbst. Ruan Vermaak will wear the number eight jumper and Stephan Lewies will slot in at seven to form a new loose-trio combination with Marnus Schoeman.