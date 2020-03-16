Lions' players and management who toured to self quarantine

Only those Lions players and management members who recently travelled abroad for Super Rugby commitments will go into self isolation for the next 14 days, following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Super Rugby competition was suspended indefinitely at the weekend, forcing the Lions, who were in New Zealand, to return home. They’d already faced the Waratahs and Rebels in Australia and played against the Blues in Auckland on Saturday. The playing group left Auckland already on Saturday, and landed in Joburg on Sunday evening, with the coaching team expected back on Monday evening. The entire tour party will go into self isolation. “These are difficult circumstances, but people’s health comes first,” said Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli.

“Sanzaar is in on-going discussions with broadcasters and have been keeping everyone informed of the decisions. The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis.”

The directive for self isolation has come from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. “Self isolation is recommended if you have been exposed, but not yet sick,” said Prof Cheryl Choen from the institute.

The Lions’ SuperSport Challenge team, however, will continue training at their Johannesburg Stadium base. All the players and coaches will be monitored on a daily basis by the medical team.

A decision on whether the SuperSport Challenge - due to start in April - will take place this year will be made by SA Rugby at a later date.

Meanwhile, the two players who picked up injuries during last Saturday’s match in Auckland, Manny Rass and Hacjivah Dayimani will undergo an MRI and sona scans respectively in the coming days. Centre Rass has an ankle problem and Dayimani a knee issue.

